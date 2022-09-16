TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment is brining its final Friday night Smackdown broadcast of 2022 to Tampa.

WWE announced more than 25 live events as part of the company’s end-of-the year touring schedule, including the final Smackdown show at Amalie Arena on Dec. 30 at 7:45 p.m.

Attendees can see their favorite WWE Superstars like Drew McIntyre, The Usos, The New Day, Smackdown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Sheamus and more.

Tickets to the event go on sale Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Tickets range from $20 to $120.