WWE returning to Tampa with huge ‘reunion show,’ excitement for 2020’s WrestleMania growing

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment is returning to Tampa with a live episode of Monday Night Raw for the first time in two years, and it promises to be exciting.

During a recent WWE pay-per-view event, it was announced a “reunion” show with wrestlers, known in the business as “Superstars,” from multiple decades, would be returning.

Superstar Natalya stopped by News Channel 8 Monday morning and shared her excitement.

“Tonight’s gonna be huge. Obviously with Raw being in Tampa, this is the home for a lot of WWE Superstars. Tonight’s going to be amazing,” she said.

“We have Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Triple H and all of your favorite WWE Raw Superstars.”

Though WrestleMania in Tampa is still about 9 months away, Natalya says the company is already getting in the spirit, herself included. She says WWE is trying to get the Tampa Bay area prepared for “just how big WrestleMania is going to be.”

“To be able to share this experience with all of my friends and family in Tampa Bay, but also have people from all over the world come and celebrate WrestleMania here with us here in our backyard… it’s huge,” she said.

8 On Your Side’s Daisy Ruth spoke with WWE Senior Vice President of Special Events John Saboor, who agreed this area is special for the company.

“Well in many respects, this feels like a hometown celebration for WWE where so many of our WWE Superstars call your city home. And I’ll tell you there is much in the way of positive heritage over decades between WWE and all of Tampa Bay,” Saboor said.

“And we’re so excited to be bringing our fifth presentation of WrestleMania back to the state of Florida and our first presentation of WrestleMania within Tampa Bay. That heritage is something to celebrate, and I’ll tell you, that was such an enormously weighted and positive factor in our decision to come.”

Saboor told us he encourages anyone thinking about buying a ticket to Monday’s event to get to the box office, calling it “a Monday Night Raw like no other.”

WWE has confirmed the following for Monday night’s show:

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin

D Generation X (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg & X-Pac)

Ric Flair

Hulk Hogan

Kurt Angle

Ted DiBiase

Booker T

Kevin Nash

Scott Hall

D-Von Dudley

Mark Henry

Kelly Kelly

Melina

The Boogeyman

Rikishi

Ron Simmons

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Sergeant Slaughter

Christian

Jimmy Hart

Eric Bishoff

Mick Foley

According to Amalie Arena’s website, the night’s main event will be Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch versus Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans.

WWE Universal Champion and former UFC star Brock Lesner is also scheduled to appear. Tickets for the upper level of Amalie Arena are still available through Ticketmaster for $25.

WrestleMania will take place in Tampa on April 5. Saboor said over 165,000 people are expected at ticketed events that week, from all 50 states and 40 countries.

