TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – World Wrestling Entertainment’s Monday Night Raw is returning to Amalie Arena in Tampa in July.

The live event will take place on July 18 at 7:30 p.m.

“See all your favorite ‘Raw’ superstars [including] ‘The American Nightmare’ Cody Rhodes, Seth Freakin’ Rollins, Becky Lynch, RK-Bro, Bianca Belair, Kevin Owens, The Miz, Damian Priest, Fin Balor” and more,” WWE said in a press release Friday.

Talent is subject to change.

Tickets go on sale Friday May 13 at 10 a.m. online. Tickets range from $20 to $120.

Advanced parking passes are available online as well.