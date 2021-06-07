WWE items stolen from USF’s ‘ThunderDome,’ police searching for suspect

TAMPA, (WFLA) – The University of South Florida Police Department wants residents to be on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole items from World Wrestling Entertainment at the university’s Yuengling Center.

According to police, the man removed several items belonging to the company from the Yuengling Center on May 22, between 12:10 a.m. and 1:58 a.m.

WWE has been holding weekly Monday and Friday shows from the Yuengling Center since March after taking its broadcasts off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Source: USF Police Department)

(Source: USF Police Department)

Police said the man is believe to be between 25 to 30 years old with brown hair, a mustache and light goatee.

If anyone has information on the suspect, they should call the USF Police Department at 813-974-2628.

WWE has yet to comment on the matter.

The ThunderDome started its residency in August at Amway Center in Orlando, which features a state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras to provide fans an immersive viewing atmosphere and virtually brings them into the arena via live video.

The set moved from Orlando to the Trop on Dec. 11 with WWE’s Friday Night SmackDown show.