TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wrong-way driver crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle on I-75 while troopers tried to stop him, according to a release.

The FHP said at about 2:40 a.m., it got a call about a driver heading north on the southbound lanes of I-75, near Milepost 50.

Troopers responded to the area and tried to get the driver — Adonis Francisco Adames, 23, of Zephyrhills — to stop, with one trooper intercepting him by placing his vehicle in Adames’ path.

The 23-year-old ended up crashing into the patrol car, with both vehicles suffering some damage.

Credit: Florida Highway Patrol

According to the FHP, the trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash while Adames was uninjured.

Troopers said Adames blew a breath alcohol content level of 0.148. He was arrested on charges of driving in the wrong direction and DUI.