TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A wrong-way driver crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol vehicle on I-75 while troopers tried to stop him, according to a release.
The FHP said at about 2:40 a.m., it got a call about a driver heading north on the southbound lanes of I-75, near Milepost 50.
Troopers responded to the area and tried to get the driver — Adonis Francisco Adames, 23, of Zephyrhills — to stop, with one trooper intercepting him by placing his vehicle in Adames’ path.
The 23-year-old ended up crashing into the patrol car, with both vehicles suffering some damage.
According to the FHP, the trooper suffered minor injuries in the crash while Adames was uninjured.
Troopers said Adames blew a breath alcohol content level of 0.148. He was arrested on charges of driving in the wrong direction and DUI.