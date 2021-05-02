Suspected DUI driver causes multiple wrong-way wrecks on I-4 in Hillsborough County

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 28-year-old Tampa man is accused of causing multiple crashes while driving the wrong way on Interstate 4 in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Terrence Murphy drove for several miles, traveling west in the eastbound lanes of the interstate. Three other drivers had to swerve out of the way. Two of them crashed into barriers and one hit another vehicle.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries was unknown.

Troopers said Murphy continued driving until he was stopped by troopers near County Line Road. The Highway Patrol said he nearly hit one trooper who was trying to stop him.

Murphy was arrested and taken to the Orient Road Jail. Investigators suspect he was driving while impaired, but he refused a breath test, according to troopers.

The Highway Patrol said Murphy faces multiple counts of DUI property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash with injury, reckless driving with property damage and driving in the wrong direction.

Further information was not immediately available.