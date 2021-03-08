WrestleMania 37 tickets to go on sale March 16

TAMPA (WFLA) – WWE has announced that a limited number of tickets to its two-night WrestleMania, will go on sale next Tuesday, March 16 starting at 10 a.m. ET.

WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Tampa was originally supposed to host Wrestlemania 36 prior to COVID-19 cancellation.

Unlike other sporting events and concerts that were canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the WWE moved WrestleMania 36 from Tampa to Orlando where it was pre-recorded without a live audience.

WWE says they are coordinating with local partners and government officials regarding safety protocols for WrestleMania and will share details in the coming weeks.

Wrestlemania 37’s event will stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States.

Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased here. Two-day combo tickets will also be available. All tickets are subject to service charges and facility fees.

Fans interested in an exclusive WrestleMania presale opportunity can register here.