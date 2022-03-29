PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Teneisha Griffith’s mother and sisters say the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is keeping them informed about the investigation into her death after deputies recovered her body on the side of the road in a rural northern part of the county.

“I wouldn’t wish this on anybody,” Teneisha’s sister Ashley said.

Teneisha was the youngest of four sisters.

“Teneisha knows that we love her and we’re all about unity and we’ll keep her spirit alive,” her sister Darcelle said during a sit-down interview Tuesday night with 8 On Your Side. “I’m gonna miss my sister. There’s no other way to describe it, a piece of my heart is gone.”

The sisters said they will always remember Teneisha’s humor, intelligence and loyalty.

“Teneisha needs justice and if you’re loyal like Teneisha say something,” Darcelle said.

After reporting Teneisha missing to Tampa police eight days ago, the family was holding on to hope she’d be found safe.

“When I got the confirmation on the second day, I’m like even after I did the report and all of that, the next day lets see if she’s at work,” her sister Ashley said, “but when the job said she didn’t show up she was responsible that’s not like her and I knew something was off.”

Pasco County deputies recovered Teneisha’s body last Thursday in the Lacoochee area near the Hernando County line.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the 27-year-old mother between March 19 and 24 to come forward.

“There’s someone out there that knows something,” her mother Maria Navarro-Thomas said, “no matter how minimal the information might be.”

Deputies are still trying to find Teneisha’s missing 2008 white Nissan Altima.

“The missing muffler on the back, the marks on the back, someone has seen that car, please come forward if you see it,” her sister Rena said.

The last time Thomas-Navarro said she saw her youngest daughter was before she left for a trip with her only granddaughter the weekend before the disappearance.

“(Teneisha) said ‘mom, OK, covid is done can I get a hug,’ and actually hugged and kissed her and said I’ll see you when I get back,” she said.

Teneisha’s sisters said they now share the burden of raising their 11-year-old niece.

“We love her,” Rena said. “She’s the only girl out of all the grandkids, so she’s extra spoiled, but we’ll make sure we do her justice and help my mom raise her and Teneisha will look over her.”

The family is preparing for Teneisha’s funeral next week.

If you have any information regarding the disappearance or death of Teneisha, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477). Online tips can be made at www.crimestopperstb.com.

You may also report tips to PSO online at PascoSheriff.com/tips or by calling the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488.