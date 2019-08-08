Would-be burglars sought by Hillsborough deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Deputies are looking for two would-be burglars who tried to break into two jewelry stores in Tampa.

The attempted break-ins happened at Cubana Jewelry and Pawn Store, 7728 West Hillsborough Avenue, and Liry’s Jewelry store, 6716 Hanley Road, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

(Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies said the men were caught on surveillance video trying to break into both stores. They couldn’t break into Liry’s, but they were able to access the other store, however, they took off once the alarm sounded, according to deputies.

Anyone who can identify the suspects is encouraged to call Detective J. McCarthy at 813-247-0327.

HAVE YOU SEEN THESE TWO MEN?We need your help in identifying the following two suspects who attempted to break into… Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 8, 2019

LATEST STORIES: