TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The skeleton of the “world’s largest triceratops” ever discovered was unboxed at the Glazer Children’s Museum in Tampa on Wednesday.

The plywood box containing “Big John” was opened up by owner Sidd Pagidipati, his 4-year-old son, Aren and Glazer Children’s Museum CEO Sarah Cole.

“Really a day that we’ve been waiting for and unboxing it was like opening up a Christmas present,” Pagidipati said.

It was the Pagidipati family’s first time seeing “Big John” in person since buying it for nearly $8 million. They have provided the fossil to the museum through a multi-year, charitable lease.

“Big John” will be featured in a new exhibit at the museum, which is currently under construction. The interactive experience will have tunnels kids can crawl through and clear domes to peek out of.

“We hope that we can bring thousands of families here to the Children’s Museum and activate their interest in science,” Pagidipati said.

Staff members will start putting together the giant dinosaur fossil to be mounted for the new exhibit this week.

The exhibit is scheduled to open on May 26 and is included with general admission.