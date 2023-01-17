TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Glazer Children’s Museum has announced the opening of a new exhibit that will feature the “world’s largest triceratops” ever discovered.

The fossilized dinosaur skeleton was discovered in 2014 by Paleontologist Walter Stein in South Dakota.

“If you think of all the weird, miraculous coincidences that had to happen for that skeleton to get buried and fossilized, it is amazing that it is still here,” Stein said.

It was named “Big John” after the owner of the land it was found on.

After Stein’s discovery, “Big John” was put up for auction and bought by the Pagidipati Family in 2021 for almost eight million dollars. They are providing the museum with the fossil through a multi-year, charitable lease.

“Dinosaurs are in this unique space for children. Children are, at the moment, learning about the difference between real and fantasy. They’re learning about the difference between now and before,” Glazer Children’s Museum President and CEO Sarah Cole said.

“Big John” will be the center of an interactive exhibit featuring tunnels kids can crawl through. There will also be clear domes to peek out of and look underneath the bones.

The new exhibit is scheduled to open up to museum visitors on May 26. The experience is included with general admission.