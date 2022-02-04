World’s largest musical sculpture will chime at University of Tampa soon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The University of Tampa is now home to a large musical sculpture – the largest in the world and the first of its kind in the United States.

“Ars Sonora” stands over 105 feet tall in the center of campus, next to the Sykes Chapel and Center for Faith and Values. It was funded by Susan and John Sykes.

It’s a unique concept, years in the making, between American engineers and UT’s team in France.

“So Ars Sonora actually means ‘musical instrument.’ So it’ll be connected to a keyboard, and we can actually play the bells and each individual bell is tuned to a note on a keyboard and you can basically play it like a piano. So it’s a big musical sculpture,” said Scott Gossen, director of design and construction for UT.

Gossen said the university’s chapel was built knowing they were going to put something like this in place in the future.

Rendering courtesy University of Tampa

“We kind of just had to wait ’til the technology was invented to be able to do this. We did not want a carallon, we did not just want to be able to bang on bells, we actually wanted to play it like an instrument,” Gossen said.

The design portion of the project was kicked in to high gear around four years ago when the engineering team in France invented the technology of using a keyboard to “play” the bells in the massive sculpture.

The university’s team knew they would of course, need bells.

After some research, they found the Paccard Bell Foundry in Amnesty, France, – a seventh-generation bell foundry, which cast the replacement for the Liberty Bell.

The structure itself was pre-fabricated out of stainless steel in France and pre-erected to make sure everything worked, before being once again broken down and shipped to Tampa.

The musical instrument features 63 hand-crafted bronze bells, including two ornamental bells.

Now that Ars Sonora is up and intact, there is still much electrical work to be done to make sure the bells ring loud.

Gossen estimates they will be working on the electrical aspect for the next three to four months. He said they expect to the wrap the project in the middle of summer, for the sculpture and central hub of campus to be open and ready for students to arrive in the fall.

“So all the students, as they kind of go to buildings and classes are now going to walk through this beautiful square and it just creates kind of a home for everybody here,” Gossen said.