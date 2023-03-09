TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Get ready to bounce! The “world’s largest bounce house” will be in Tampa this weekend and you won’t want to miss it.

Throughout 2023, The Big Bounce America tour will bring the “most action-packed experience of the year” to four different cities across the country, including Tampa Bay.

According to a press release, the tour’s bounce house holds the Guinness world record for the largest bounce house in the world.

The Big Bounce America Tour is also the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and includes four massive inflatable attractions that guests of all ages will enjoy.

The bounce attractions include:

16,000 square foot World’s Largest Bounce House

Newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena

Over 900 foot long obstacle course named “The Giant”

A unique space-themed wonderland called “airSPACE”

The family-fun attraction will be held from March 10 until March 12 at the Florida State Fairgrounds located at 4800 US-301 in Tampa.

Guests wanting to check out the inflatable attraction will be able to purchase tickets for a section of different sessions for the whole family to enjoy, including a toddler session, junior, bigger kids, or an adult-only session!

Ticket prices vary on the selection you choose. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit here.