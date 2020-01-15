‘World’s Largest Bounce House’ coming to Tampa

TAMPA (WFLA) – Get ready to jump Tampa Bay!

The Big Bounce America Tour is coming to Tampa on February 7-23.

This bounce house is 10,000 square-feet and features a 900 foot-long inflatable obstacle course. It has been Guinness certified as the “World’s Largest Bounce House”.

The bounce house will inflate at Raymond James Stadium for weekend one and at Ruskin Recreation for weekends two and three.

Prices start at $17 for toddlers, $26 for kids and teens (15 years old and younger) and $35 for everyone 16 and older.

Tickets are not available for toddlers during the weekend at Raymond James Stadium.

