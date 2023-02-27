TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The world’s largest bounce house will arrive in Tampa next month.

The Big Bounce America Tour is coming to the Florida State Fairgrounds from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12.

The Big Bounce America is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world. It also holds a Guinness-certified world record of “The World’s Largest Bounce House,” according to event organizers.

Attends can jump through Sport Slam, a customized sports area, The Giant, a 900-plus-foot-long obstacle course and a space-themed wonderland called airSPACE.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced. Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss … this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!” said Sophia Wilson, CEO of The Big Bounce America.

Tickets for the event start at $22.

Organizers said they expect the event to sell out and encourage people to purchase tickets in advance.