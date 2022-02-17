World-record high-dive holder bringing show to Florida State Fair

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A world-recording holding high diver has brought his diving act to the Florida State Fair.

Dana Kunze is the owner and producer of the “Dueling Pirates High Dive Show.” He is also the eight-time world high diving champion and a seven-time world record holder for the highest dive ever, at 172 feet.

He explained he was diving for about 12-15 years of his career before forming his company.

“I also set the world’s record for the highest dive ever done seven times. So I broke it once, then I broke my own record six times after that,” he said. “And so I still hold the world record to this day, no one’s ever broke it. There were a couple of people who attempted it, but they were so severely injured, they had to be pulled out of the water.”

Kunze said in his show at the Florida State Fair, they perform for around 25 minutes. Their act features springboard and tower diving, comedy, clown diving and dueling high dives at the end of the show. It’s all set to a pirate theme in a story they tell throughout the show.

“So it’s all that fancy diving that you do in the Olympics, but with a nice pirates story to go with it,” he said.

The towers performers dive from are 80-feet tall, into a pool that’s nine and a half feet deep.

Kunze said the response to their shows has been “really good.”

“Our shows is one of those shows that once the word starts spreading, you see the crowds grow and grow and grow and grow,” he said.

The Florida State Fair has a list of daily entertainment with times on their website.