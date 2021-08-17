Worker who walked home from restaurant every day gets car from Hillsborough deputies

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A restaurant worker got some much-needed help after getting a new car from the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office and Steppe’s Towing.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said it learned of the woman’s predicament through its partnership with restaurants that cater its Community Outreach Division events.

According to the HCSO, the worker was taking an Uber to work and would walk home every day.

To help out, deputies worked with Steppe’s Towing, which donated a car. Photos of the surprise gift showed the woman’s emotional reaction to the donation.

“This story is a great example of how important our partnerships are and we are thankful for each and every one of them!” the sheriff’s office said. “Thank you for helping us change this woman’s life.”