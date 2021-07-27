Worker shortage gives teens more chances at higher paying summer jobs

A hiring sign is displayed at Firestone Complete Auto Care store in Arlington Heights, Ill., Wednesday, June 30, 2021. The U.S. job market is storming into summer: Job creation and wages rose sharply in June, and more and more Americans are confident enough to quit their jobs and look for something better. The Labor Department reported Friday, July 2 that employers added 850,000 jobs last month, most since August.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – As summer is underway, this could be the best time for older teens to find the best summer job and make more money than ever before.

Collegewise said several factors play into why this is a great time for teens to earn extra cash for back to school. Unlike a year ago when most things were closed, businesses and organizations are open and hiring.

Many places can’t fill the jobs they have open, and that gives teens the pick of the litter when it comes to where they want to work.

Some jobs are now paying more than they ever have in order to entice workers. Teens can get paid more this summer than in previous years.

Counselors suggest teens look for jobs where their interests lie, related to their hobbies, or that can prepare them for careers they want to pursue. Just remember to save the money they earn for things they need when returning to school.

“I think it’s totally fine for students to be excited when they have that first summer job, and you see that paycheck and that amount of money coming in,” Cecilia Grano de Oro said. “I think it’s fine for them to be ok and happy about it. They can celebrate with their friends. Use a little here and there and be a teenager and be excited about it, keeping that primary goal.”

A summer job is a great way to earn money for books, supplies, and other campus related costs.