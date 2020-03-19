Work must go on: Tampa Bay construction crews continue projects amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There’s been no let-up in the work on Water Street Tampa as the major project to transform the city continues amid the coronavirus crisis.

Along the Selmon Expressway in South Tampa, the same goes: The work must go on.

“Stay six feet. Basically take precautions. People call for something, try to get around. Keep your hands clean. Try to protect yourself as much as possible,” said a construction worker in Tampa, who did not want to give his name, fearing his employer might get upset.

The man explained his company is taking the necessary steps to keep workers safe.

Other workers told 8 On Your Side they are using hand sanitizer and being asked to keep six feet from each other.

“It’s inevitable. If it’s gonna happen, it’s gonna happen. But take precautions,” the unidentified worker said.

8 On Your Side reached out to a Florida Department of Transportation spokeswoman who sent the following statement:

FDOT is actively working with industry partners and making sure all precautions are taken on work sites to minimize the spread of the virus. With the closures of many of businesses and the overall shift to teleworking, FDOT is currently evaluating to see if there are decreases in traffic on highways. To that end, if decreases are realized, construction teams may revise lane closures and night-time operations to maximize the opportunity to complete projects earlier than anticipated.

Tampa residents hope the work continues.

“We just cannot stop the economy from growing. We just take the virus seriously, be cautious about it. But we can’t stop the growth of Tampa, what’s happening right now. Look at all the construction going on, the workers,” said Brian Lesandro.

