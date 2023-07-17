SEFNER, Fla. (WFLA) — Work began Monday to re-fill a sinkhole in Sefner that opened for the third time in 10 years.

The hole reopened in the same place that it once did in 2013 under the home of the family of Jeffrey Bush. Bush was killed when the hole opened under his bedroom and the floor instantly sank underneath.

The hole reopened a second time in 2015 and was re-filled.

Hillsborough County said when the hole reopened, engineers at the scene first went to surrounding properties to see if there were other problems.

“No voids have been found,” said Jon-Paul Lavandeira with Hillsborough County Code Enforcement. “When we first got the call, that’s the first thing we did when we arrived on scene. The hole is the hold, OK. So our priority was to check the homes around the area, make sure everything is OK, make sure there is nothing unusual.”

He said the engineers have also determined a mixture of gravel and water is the best way to fill the hole, even though it may not be a permanent solution.

“There are multiple options in how to fill this, and we chose this option using the gravel and the water because in the event of a reoccurrence — which nobody wants — but if you do get that, you know it’s going to happen in the same place,” Lavandeira said. “We can hone in our efforts there. We have a plan of attack and we can keep everything under control and address it as needed. Other options you might be able to put something stronger in there, but water is a very tenacious thing. You may end up in a weird case of whack-a-mole where you fill the hole here, and all of a sudden mother nature has cause one here and then it snowballs. We don’t want that.”

Michael Puffer with Florida Strategic Insurance said it will likely be difficult for some people to get homeowners insurance in the area.

“It’s going to limit the options for insurance companies,” he said.

He said for many homeowners, the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance may be the only option, but said if a homeowner has Citizens, they will be covered if the worst happens.

“If you are a homeowner that lives in this area, if you have coverage from an admitted carrier, in the state of Florida, they should offer — they are required to offer — catastrophic ground cover collapse coverage,” Puffer said. “So if something like that happens to their home, they are going to be covered.”

Hillsborough County said it could take two more days to finish filling the sinkhole with an estimated cost of $60,000.