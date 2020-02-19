Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (WFLA) – This week work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to locate what may be a long lost African American Cemetery.

Historians with New South Associates have already started searching deeds, looking through archives and calling people who remember the cemetery to pinpoint the area to search. On Tuesday, dogs that are highly trained in finding human remains started the work of going over a five-acre area near the main runway at MacDill.

“We’re out here with human recovery dogs looking to see if they can trigger with the smell of any human remains. Then we’ll do a surface survey looking for any cemetery monuments, any evidence of folk cemetery artifacts,” said Paige Dobbins a mortuary archeologist for New South Associates.

Next week experts will go over the same area with ground-penetrating radar.

“One of the biggest problems that we find with these folk, African American cemeteries is that we have a very western, white conception of what a cemetery looks like and that is marble tombstones, sectioned out plots. So when you get into these lowland African American cemeteries, a lot of times they are decorated with broken plates and drinking vessels and shells and they are these beautifully meaningful items, but if you are coming in to it thinking you are going to find a traditional white cemetery you might miss the entirety of it,” said Dobbins.

Susan Goodhope has two dogs that she uses to locate long lost human remains. She says one of her dogs found a toe bone in an Indian oyster shell midden that was buried three feet underground in the Florida Panhandle.

Goodhope says heat and humidity can make it difficult for her dogs to do their work, but Florida also has other challenges.

“Snakes are a problem at this time of year when the snakes are first coming out. There are all kinds of things that prickle and stick you,” said Goodhope.

The work on the ground at MacDill is expected to be going on for the next two weeks. Base commanders say they are committed to respectfully preserving the cemetery if it can be located.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Remarkable Women contest finalist: Julie Reyes"

Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Work begins at MacDill Air Force Base to find long lost cemetery"

Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pres. Trump pardons ex-NFL owner with ties to Tampa Bay area"

Legislature Questions the Security of University Research

Thumbnail for the video titled "Legislature Questions the Security of University Research"

Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hulett family cope with sudden loss of son Bradley"

80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment

Thumbnail for the video titled "80-year-old woman finds car repossessed, even though she never missed a payment"

Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion

Thumbnail for the video titled "Judge delays decision in convicted killer Joseph Smith death penalty motion"

Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Family searches for Dade City woman gone missing in Plant City"

8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman

Thumbnail for the video titled "8 On Your Side's Gabrielle Shirley spoke to IndyCar drivers about the crash involving Ryan Newman"

Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gasparilla Distance Classic and Black Girls RUN!"

62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old set Guinness World Record for longest plank"

62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank

Thumbnail for the video titled "62-year-old attempts to break record for world's longest plank"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss