Woman’s body found in same Brandon home where man was killed in 2013

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The search for clues in the death of a woman found inside a Brandon home.

Investigators are trying to figure out what happened.

This is not the first time something violent has happened at the same home.

Around 10 a.m. Monday morning, the Hillsborough County Sheriffs office responded to a 911 call about an unresponsive woman on Clara Dr.

When deputies got on scene, they found the victim suffered from upper body trauma.

Back in 2013, Ralph Wald, an army veteran, was charged with killing his wife’s lover inside the same house, but later acquitted.

Wald argued he didn’t know his wife, Johnna Flores, was cheating and shot Walter Conley, thinking he attacked her.

Property records show Wald and Flores still own the home.

Investigators won’t say whether what happened yesterday has any connection to what happened in 2013.

