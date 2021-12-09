Woman’s body found in Dover, deputies investigating

Hillsborough County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office opened a death investigation after a woman’s body was found in the Dover area on Wednesday morning.

Deputies found the woman’s body around 10:15 a.m. after being called to the 9400 block of McIntosh Road.

Deputies said she suffered a severe upper-body injury, and that they believed it was an isolated incident.

“Our detectives are working diligently to solve the circumstances surrounding this incident,” said Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister.

Further information was not immediately available.

Those with information about the woman’s death are being asked to call the Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

