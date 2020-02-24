Woman’s body found at Picnic Island Park, police investigating

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a popular area park.

Detectives shut down Picnic Island Park for hours on Saturday to investigate.

“Yeah, we came over late yesterday afternoon and there were cones out front and two police cars that were basically blocking people from coming in,” said Keith Gandy, who often visits the park with his dog. “You don’t see anyone getting out of control down here or anything ever,” Gandy said.

Detectives are not sharing information about who the woman was, how she died, or how her body was found.

8 On Your Side reached out to Tampa police. We expect an update Monday.

