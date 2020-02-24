Woman’s body found at Picnic Island Park, police investigating

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating the discovery of a woman’s body at a popular area park.

Detectives shut down Picnic Island Park for hours on Saturday to investigate.

“Yeah, we came over late yesterday afternoon and there were cones out front and two police cars that were basically blocking people from coming in,” said Keith Gandy, who often visits the park with his dog. “You don’t see anyone getting out of control down here or anything ever,” Gandy said.

Detectives are not sharing information about who the woman was, how she died, or how her body was found.

8 On Your Side reached out to Tampa police. We expect an update Monday.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police Investigating after finding woman's body at Picnic Island Park"

Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children

Thumbnail for the video titled "Metropolitan Ministries using Black History to teach and inspire children"

Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75

Thumbnail for the video titled "Deadly crash snarls traffic on I-75"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Uber debuts new phone service in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Uber debuts new phone service in Florida"

'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Something's not right': Residents shocked to hear about body found at Tampa Bay park"

Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Interview - Mote Marine is saving the ocean one beer at a time in Bradenton"

Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ryan Yarbrough on his first spring training appearance"

one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season

Thumbnail for the video titled "one Rays fan has high expectations for the upcoming season"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Beautiful day ahead before turning warmer, more humid this week"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss