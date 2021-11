TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A shooting at a Tampa motel left a woman with serious injuries early Wednesday morning.

Police said the woman and a man were involved in an altercation inside the University Motel, 9408 N. Nebraska Avenue. He reportedly shot her and fled the scene on a bike.

The woman was rushed to Tampa General Hospital, where she remains in critical but stable condition.

Further information was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.