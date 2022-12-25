TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was found with serious injuries along I-275 in Tampa on Sunday.

Troopers said the woman, who remains unidentified, was found laying on the outside shoulder of the northbound lanes south of Dale Mabry at around 7:00 a.m.

The woman was unresponsive and had sustained a significant head injury. She also had road rash injuries throughout her body, according to FHP.

Troopers said they didn’t know what caused her injuries and what led up to her being found on the side of the road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.