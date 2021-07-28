Woman wins $1 million scratch-off prize after missing flight home in Brandon

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Kansas City woman is now a millionaire after her flight home was cancelled.

”I had a feeling something bizarre was going to happen after my flight was cancelled unexpectedly,” Caravella told the Florida Lottery. ”I bought a few Scratch-Off tickets to pass the time and just like that – I won $1 million!”

Caravella purchased her winning ticket from Publix, located at 1220 Kingsway Road in Brandon. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $30 game, THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000, launched in February 2020 and features 155 top prizes of $1,000,000 and over $948 million in cash prizes. The game’s overall odds of winning are one-in-2.79.

