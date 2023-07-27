TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating the sequence of events leading up to the discovery of a woman who was found “seriously injured” in a St. Petersburg apartment complex Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the Madeira Apartments located at 7533 38th Avenue North just before 8 p.m. where a woman was found in the parking lot.

Authorities said they believe the 55-year-old woman was thrown from a light-colored SUV. The police did not elaborate on the vehicle’s description.

The St. Petersburg Police Department said the woman suffered life-threatening injuries during the incident. Detectives are actively investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call St. Petersburg Police at 727-893-7780, or text SPPD + your tip to TIP411.