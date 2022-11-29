TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — One of the 20 people arrested in a statewide voter fraud crackdown has settled her case.

Romona Oliver agreed to take a plea deal, pleading no contest to one count of voting in the 2020 election while being an unauthorized voter.

Under the deal, Oliver will be convicted of a felony and will avoid any further punishment. The state agreed to drop a second charge against her, making a false affirmation on her voter registration application.

“She gets no jail time, other than the time she served while under arrest for a couple of hours, no probation, no community service, no court or investigative fees,” said Mark Rankin, Oliver’s attorney. “She’s thrilled because she wanted to put this behind her and move on. She’s been under a lot of stress since she was arrested. She was very happy to be able to get this behind her and move on with her life.”

In August, 20 individuals were charged in a voter fraud crackdown led by Florida’s newly instated Office of Election Crimes and Security. Six of individuals living in Hillsborough County were accused of illegally voting while unqualified by state law.

The 20 individuals named by DeSantis for voter fraud arrests were all previously convicted felons. A 2018 ballot measure approved by Florida voters to let felons vote once they’ve paid their restitution, served their time, and paid court fees, allows convicts to vote, with two exceptions.

Those convicted of sexual assault and murder are barred from enfranchisement, or being given the right to vote in Florida, even after completing their sentences and paying their restitution and court fees.

Those arrested in August were all convicted of sexual assault or murder but were told they could vote by county elections supervisors. In September, several county election supervisors said it was up to the Florida Department of State’s Division of Elections to determine if a voter is eligible, and to send that information to elections offices to update voter rolls.

Oliver said she was told she was eligible to vote, and like many of the suspects arrested, seemed confused in body camera footage of the arrests.

Rankin represented Oliver free of charge.

“It’s worse than a waste of taxpayer money,” he said. “It’s legally and morally wrong. These defendants that they’re charging are people that had no intention of voting illegally, they were told by the Secretary of State and the Supervisor of Elections that they have the right to vote, were given voter cards and voted,

Rankin called the arrests nothing more than political theater, but said it was ultimately up to his client.

“I knew that this would happen at the beginning, that the state would start making people offers that would be designed to save face, claim that they got a conviction, without actually following through and having trials or punish people for this,” he said.

News Channel 8 reached out to Governor Ron DeSantis’ office for comment but did not hear back.