TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who stole several items from two luxury stores in Tampa.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the woman was caught on camera on April 7 swiping a handbag off the shelf of a Louis Vuitton store at the International Plaza and placing it inside her bag.

Officers said the woman then went to Gucci store where another item was stolen.

The woman was accompanied by three children who police said all appeared to be under the age of 10, and one man — none of whom committed any theft.

Police say the woman left in a 2018 black Kia Optima with a Georgia tag CTT2447. Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa Police at (813) 231-6130 or Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay, Inc. (23-146628, 23-146685)