Woman suspected of phoning bomb threat to Hillsborough courthouse, deputies say

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities said a Riverview woman phoned in a bomb threat to the Hillsborough County courthouse because her brother’s brother-in-law had been sentenced to life in prison four times.

On Wednesday just before 11 a.m., Diana Mervil, 32, allegedly called 911 claiming a “device” had been placed in the courthouse, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Mervil told the dispatcher it was because her “brother’s brother-in-law had received four life sentences.”

The bomb squad, canine deputies and patrol deputies went to the courthouse, but no bomb was found.

Thirty minutes later, Mervil called 911 and made the threat again.

Investigators were eventually able to trace the call back to Mervil, who admitted to making the false threats.

She was arrested and charged with misuse of wireless 911 system (more than $100) and false report of a bomb, explosive or weapon of mass destruction.

“We treat every threat seriously and will not hesitate to activate our assets to secure the location and arrest whoever is trying to instill fear and create disorder,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am proud of our deputies who acted swiftly to locate this suspect and ensure everyone inside the building was safe. May this incident serve as a reminder that these calls are not taken lightly and will result in serious criminal charges.”