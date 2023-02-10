An Amtrak train waits at a platform prior to its departure at Union Station November 22, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are investigating a woman’s death after she was struck and killed by an Amtrak train while attempting to cross the railroad tracks in Plant City.

According to the Plant City Police Department, the woman, who was not immediately identified, was trying to cross the tracks on Maryland Avenue just south of Baker Street around 5 p.m. when she was struck.

Officers were called to the scene to investigate. As a result, Maryland Avenue was closed from Baker Street to Church Street.

Additional information is expected after further investigation.

