Woman shot ex while swapping children in Tampa, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An argument over child discipline led to a shooting in Tampa Sunday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Tampa police said two people met on North Marion Street at around 8 p.m. to swap their children per a custody agreement.

During the swap, the female suspect began arguing with the victim over the way the children were disciplined.

Police said the woman pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the leg before leaving the scene.

The victim survived the non-life-threatening injury and was treated at Tampa General Hospital for treatment, according to the TPD.

