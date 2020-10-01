Woman shot dead in Plant City after allegedly charging at man with knife

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Plant City Wednesday night.

The shooting happened at a home in the 100 block of Kilgore Road around 6:30 p.m.

The shooter told deputies he was arguing with the woman when she came at him with a knife. He opened fire, hitting her in the upper body.

The woman was taken to South Florida Baptist Hospital, where she later died, authorities said.

“Domestic violence is unacceptable, regardless of gender, and it’s tragic when it rises to the level of anyone losing their life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “As we continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shooting, I want to remind our community that there is help out there if you are in an abusive relationship. You can reach out to the Spring of Tampa Bay for support and resources by calling 813-247-7233.”

