TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Tampa woman was shot in a nightclub early Monday morning, according to police.

A lieutenant with the Tampa Police Department said the shooting happened at the Hefé nightclub on Armenia Avenue.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg, the officer said.

It is believed that a dispute led to the shooting. Police do not believe it was a random act.

As of this report, no suspect is in custody.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.