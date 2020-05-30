Woman shot and killed by police after video shows her slashing at officer with large knife

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s video that is shocking the Temple Terrace community. A woman sitting outside city hall suddenly lunging at a police officer with a knife.

“It was a large knife. About that big, Butcher knife” explains Chief Ken Albano of the Temple Terrace Police Department.

Chief Albano was upstairs in his office when he heard yelling outside.

“The officer repeatedly saying, ‘drop the knife, drop the knife,’ and retreating. I don’t know how the officer could have done anything other at that point,” said Albano.

He was moments away from stepping out when he heard gunshots. By the time he got outside the woman lay bleeding in the parking lot. She was taken to a hospital and later died.

Investigators identified her as 21-year-old Heba Momtaz Alazhari.

“Very polite people. They would raise their hand, but the sun would always take out the trash and stuff,” said Anesha Saleh who lives in the same apartment complex as the victim.

Neighbors tell 8 On Your Side they’re shocked to see FDLE investigators at an apartment complex right next to city hall. At a time when police are being scrutinized for every action the chief of police hopes the video will show what really happened just outside his office.

“I want it to be clear that this was an unprovoked, very unfortunate situation, but that the officer really had no other choice, when the knife wasn’t dropped and the assault continued but to defend themselves,” said Albano.

The surname of the woman shot and killed is the same as the suspect arrested earlier this week by the FBI on terrorism charges. Neither the chief nor the FDLE would confirm or deny the two individuals are related.

MORE TOP STORIES