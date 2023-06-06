HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has been sentenced for fraudulently listing property for sale in Hillsborough and six other counties, according to Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.

Tabria Josey listed properties for sale in Hillsborough, Flagler, Indian River, Lee, Orange, Palm Beach, and St. Lucie counties, according to Moody.

Josey was sentenced to six years in prison followed by nine years of probation after pleading guilty to first-degree organized fraud, third-degree organized fraud, graft theft, aggravated white-collar crime, money laundering, and two counts of third-degree communications fraud, Moody said.

The victims will be given back restitution, according to Moody.

Josey listed properties for sale on different websites, but didn’t own the properties, according to Moody. Josey would pose as listing agents, sellers and/or a representative of a fake title company.

Once the victims were convinced to wire money for a down payment, Josey would cut off contact with the person, according to Moody.

Josey stole more than $300,000 from a total of more than 40 victims, Moody said.

Another person allegedly involved still has a pending case.