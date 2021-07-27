Woman punched in face, sexually assaulted while walking home from Tampa nightclub

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was sexually assaulted while walking home from the Aqua Lounge on Waters Avenue Sunday morning, and her attacker remains at large, according to deputies.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a composite sketch of the suspect, who is described as a Black, Hispanic male in his 30s or 40s. According to their description, he is about 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has a short fade-style haircut.

Deputies said the woman was in the 1400 block of W. Humphrey Street when the man, dressed in a black sleeveless shirt and shorts, came up to her and punched her in the face. The woman was choked and sexually assaulted, according to deputies. She suffered multiple injuries in the attack, deputies said.

“I want to commend this victim for the strength she showed when she came forward to report what happened to her,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “We must do everything we can as a community to get this dangerous individual off of our streets, which is why we are requesting the public’s assistance to identify him. Please share this composite sketch with your neighbors. It is imperative that we find this suspect before he victimizes anyone else.”

Anyone who may have been in the area of Humphrey Street and Lois Avenue, or those with information about the suspect are asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.