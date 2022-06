TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman on a push-scooter was injured after she was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon, according to Tampa police.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the crash happened on Bayshore Boulevard at Magnolia Avenue.

TPD said the crash closed the southbound lanes of Bayshore Boulevard between Bay Avenue and Swann Avenue.

Police are advising drivers to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story. Check back to WFLA.com for updates.