TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman shot and killed a man Wednesday afternoon who she claimed was trying to run her over with her own car, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the shooting Wednesday at the Dawson Apartments and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

By the time officers arrived, bystanders had pulled the driver from his vehicle and were giving him CPR. TPD said the driver was not breathing and had no pulse. He was sent to an area hospital where he died from his injury.

TPD said the woman stayed at the scene and called 9-1-1 to tell them she shot the man who was trying to run her over. According to the shooter and other witnesses, there was a struggle over the woman’s vehicle as the man tried to drive away with it.

Authorities said an investigation is ongoing.

