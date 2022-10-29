TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was killed early Saturday morning after being hit by crossfire in a Tampa shooting, according to police.

The Tampa Police Department said at around 12:14 a.m., officers were called to West Busch Boulevard regarding shots being fired during a disturbance.

Shortly after, officers were sent to West Waters Avenue, where they found a woman who had been shot.

First responders tried to render first aid to the victim, but she died of her injuries.

The department said the woman was riding in a vehicle that had been caught in the crossfire on Busch Boulevard. The other people in the car didn’t know the woman was shot and drove off to safety, according to investigators.

Once they realized the woman was hit, they called for help.

The shooting is still under investigation. No arrests have been made yet.

If you know anything related to this shooting, call Tampa Police at

813-231-6130.