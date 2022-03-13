Woman killed after teens crash stolen car in Plant City, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman died and two other people were injured Saturday night after their car was knocked into a telephone pole by teens driving a stolen car, according to Tampa police.

The Tampa Police Department said the incident began around 10:45 p.m. when officers spotten the stolen vehicle at 26th Street and Chelsea Avenue.

When officers tried to stop the vehicle, the car sped off on MLK Boulevard. Police said a 12-year-old boy, two 14-year-old boys, and a 15-year-old boy were riding in the car.

According to the TPD, the teens continued speeding toward Plant City when they turned on Turkey Creek Road and hit a Honda from behind.

The impact knocked the Honda into a telephone pole.

Police said two women and one man inside the Honda were taken to a hospital, but one victim, a 44-year-old woman, died from her injuries. The other woman is said to be in critical condition.

Two of the teens were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, according to police.