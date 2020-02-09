Man arrested after fatal DUI hit-and-run crash on I-75

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 32-year-old Bradenton man was charged with DUI manslaughter after he allegedly left the scene of a crash that killed a 37-year-old woman on I-75 Sunday morning.

The Florida Highway Patrol said Alberto Vigo’s truck hit the back of Shawna Smith’s SUV while traveling north on I-75 near Big Bend Road around 7 a.m. The impact caused Smith’s vehicle to travel off the road onto the outside shoulder and overturn.

Smith was ejected from her car during the crash and died at the scene.

FHP said Vigo continued north for approximately three miles before his truck broke down. Vigo then allegedly fled his truck on foot but was located by law enforcement a short time later near a Ring Power facility.

Vigo was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter, leaving the scene of a crash, and driving with a suspended license. He was transported to the Orient Road Jail.

