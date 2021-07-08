Woman killed in domestic homicide in Tampa, deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman is dead following a heated argument at a home in Tampa, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of gunfire at the Willow Brooke Apartments on Hellenic Drive at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

A caller told the dispatcher they heard a man and a woman arguing before someone opened fire.

Deputies arrived and found the woman’s body inside an apartment.

“As our detectives piece together this crime, we are all deeply saddened by this senseless violence that ended a woman’s life,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “At this time, this appears to be a domestic-related incident, and we believe the victim was targeted. We are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to please come forward and help us find the person behind this attack.”

Those with information are being asked to call detectives at (813) 247-8200.