Woman killed in domestic dispute in Valrico; man arrested

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Valrico man accused of brutally assaulting a woman during a domestic dispute on Nov. 3 has been charged with murder after the woman died of her injuries, authorities said.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Michael Atland, 66, and an unidentified woman were hospitalized with injuries following a domestic dispute in the 2000 block of Heritage Crest Drive.

The woman had severe head injuries, and was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition. She died on Sunday, authorities said.

Deputies said Atland was covered in blood when he came out of the home, and was treated for minor cuts on his hands.

On Monday, he was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and remote booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.

“Too often domestic-related homicides are the tragic end to a cycle of abuse. No one should lose a loved one to senseless acts of domestic violence,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “I am urging everyone to know the warning signs of domestic violence and seek help. There are a number of local resources, including the Spring of Tampa Bay. You can call their crisis hotline 24-hours a day at 813-247-7233.”

