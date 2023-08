TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman injury Tuesday morning.

According to TPD, officers were dispatched for reports of a woman in her mid-40s with a gunshot wound. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

TPD has not yet released any information on a suspect or the woman’s identity.