Woman in critical condition after Tampa double shooting, police say

Hillsborough County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have begun investigating a shooting Wednesday night that injured two women, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were called to West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue, where they found two women with gunshot wounds.

Both women were hospitalized, with one of them in critical condition. The other victim is said to be stable.

Detectives asked that if you have information on the shooting, call Tampa police at 8132316130 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1800873TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss