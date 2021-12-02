Woman in critical condition after Tampa double shooting, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tampa police have begun investigating a shooting Wednesday night that injured two women, according to a release.

The Tampa Police Department said officers were called to West Grace Street and North Delaware Avenue, where they found two women with gunshot wounds.

Both women were hospitalized, with one of them in critical condition. The other victim is said to be stable.

Detectives asked that if you have information on the shooting, call Tampa police at 8132316130 or to call Crime Stoppers at 1800873TIPS (8477) to be eligible for a cash reward.