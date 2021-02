TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was hospitalized following a shooting at a home in Tampa Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of E. Mulberry Drive.

Police said the woman suffered upper body trauma, and was taken to an area hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her current condition is unknown.

One person is in custody, according to police.

