Woman hospitalized after being hit by car near Tampa’s Sunset Music Festival

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after she was hit by a car near Raymond James Stadium on Saturday night, police said.

The incident occurred on Himes Avenue near W. Ohio Avenue shortly before midnight as festival goers were leaving the Sunset Music Festival, a two-day event at Raymond James.

According to police, the woman was crossing Himes when she was struck by a Nissan Versa. The woman was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the driver stayed at the scene and was cooperating with their investigation.

Further information was not available.