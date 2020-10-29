Woman hit, killed by vehicle on Busch Boulevard in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in Tampa on Wednesday night.

The incident occcurred near the intersection of Busch Boulevard and 18th Avenue

Police confirmed the woman had died, and said the driver had remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved.

